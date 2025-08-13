Magistrate Ian Farrugia tenders resignation

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has resigned from the Bench for personal reasons, according to the Office of the President.

In a statement, the President said that the resignation was accepted with effect from 11 August.

“Magistrate Farrugia resigned for personal reasons. President Myriam Spiteri Debono thanks him for the service he has rendered during his term of office.”

Farrugia, appointed to the Bench in June 2012, has led several high-profile inquiries, including the Pilatus Bank probe and the ongoing investigation into a Montenegro wind farm project linked to 17 Black.

His work has also involved cases such as the Leisure Clothing labour exploitation trial and a ruling against former MGA chief Heathcliff Farrugia for tipping off Yorgen Fenech.

Known for his outspoken criticism of Malta’s weak noise pollution enforcement, Farrugia’s inquiries have at times drawn controversy, notably the unpublished €7.5m Pilatus Bank report.