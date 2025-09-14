Man sustains grievous injuries after crashing car into pole

A 54-year-old Marsa resident sustained grievous injuries on Saturday night after he crashed his car into a pole, the police said.

The accident happened in Triq il-Perit Dom Mintoff, Paola, at around 9pm.

Initial investigations suggest the man lost control of his car, a Honda Fit, and crashed into a roadside pole.

A medical team gave first assistance on site but the man was later certified at Mater Dei Hospital of having sustained grievous injuries.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea has opened an inquiry

Police investigations are ongoing.