Man cleared of domestic violence charges involving elderly mother

A Gozo court has acquitted a man of domestic violence charges after finding that the evidence presented did not conclusively show he had intentionally harmed his elderly mother.

The Court of Magistrates cleared Ruben Grima of Xagħra of all charges relating to alleged abuse of his 83-year-old mother, Carmela Schembri.

The charges concerned events that reportedly took place in early January 2025, when Grima was accused of causing physical and psychological harm, intimidation, and creating a threatening environment for his mother.

During the proceedings, the court heard differing accounts of how Schembri sustained her injuries. In her initial statement to the police, she said they were caused by a fall from her wheelchair. Other testimonies, including those from social workers, suggested there may have been previous instances of tension at home, worsened by Grima’s struggles with alcohol.

Medical evidence indicated that the elderly woman had suffered minor bruising but no major trauma. A neighbour and family friend told the court that Schembri had attributed her injuries to accidental falls, not assault.

Magistrate Grech noted inconsistencies between the victim’s accounts given to police, social workers, and during her testimony in court. Given the lack of conclusive proof, the court ruled that the prosecution had not established guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Grima was acquitted of all charges, and the court denied the prosecution’s request for additional protective measures.