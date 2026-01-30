menu

82-year-old struck by car rushed to hospital

Man, 82, suffers serious injuries after getting hit by car in Żabbar

karl_azzopardi
30 January 2026, 4:54pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

An 82-year-old man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after being involved in a traffic accident in Triq ix-Xgħajra, Żabbar, at around 7am on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations found that the man from Żabbar was struck by a Toyota Corolla driven by a 70-year-old man from Fgura.

The victim was given assistance by a medical team at the scene and was later taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.