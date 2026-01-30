82-year-old struck by car rushed to hospital

An 82-year-old man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after being involved in a traffic accident in Triq ix-Xgħajra, Żabbar, at around 7am on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations found that the man from Żabbar was struck by a Toyota Corolla driven by a 70-year-old man from Fgura.

The victim was given assistance by a medical team at the scene and was later taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.