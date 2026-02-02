Man cleared of heroin trafficking after 11-year court battle

A 41-year-old man, Christian Baldacchino, has been acquitted of heroin trafficking and recidivism following a decade-long legal case that cantered on the admissibility of police statements.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo delivered the judgment on Monday, finding Baldacchino guilty only of the aggravated possession of heroin. The court sentenced him to ten months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

The case dates back to 4 February 2015, when Drug Squad officers intercepted Baldacchino as he arrived at his food stall near the Detox Centre in Gwardamangia.

During a search of his person, police discovered a yellow plastic container, typically found in chocolate eggs, containing nine sachets of heroin weighing a total of 4.63g.

Subsequent searches of his vehicle and residence in Msida uncovered further evidence, including electronic scales, clean self-sealable bags, and over €2,000 in cash.

The prosecution’s case for trafficking relied heavily on statements Baldacchino made during his initial interrogation. However, defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Adreana Zammit successfully argued that these statements should be discarded.

At the time of his arrest in 2015, Maltese law did not yet grant people in preventive custody the right to legal assistance during interrogations a right that was only enacted in late 2016.

Citing established human rights jurisprudence, the court ruled the statements inadmissible, noting they were the only evidence directly supporting the trafficking charge.

In her considerations, Magistrate Farrugia Frendo noted while the circumstances were suspicious, the prosecution failed to provide "clear and convincing" evidence of trafficking beyond reasonable doubt once the statements were excluded.

The court further took into account that Baldacchino had successfully completed a drug rehabilitation program during the course of the proceedings.

Consequently, he was cleared of trafficking and recidivism but held accountable for the aggravated possession of the drugs found in his pocket.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Baldacchino was ordered to pay €777.55 in court expert expenses within six months.