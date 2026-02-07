menu

Elderly man grievously injured in mechanical plough accident

The accident happened at around 1pm in a field in Mġarr

7 February 2026, 5:39pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 65-year-old man was grievously injured following a mechanical plough accident on Saturday.

The accident happened at around 1pm in Mġarr.

The man was examined by a medical team before he was rushed to Mater Dei by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

The man was aided by police and officials from the Civil Protection Department. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

