Man seriously injured after two-storey fall in Gozo

A man has been seriously injured after falling approximately two storeys whilst riding a motorcycle in Gozo this morning.

Police were called to Triq tal-Loġġa in Xewkija at around 9:30am following reports that assistance was needed at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers established that a 45-year-old man from Mosta had fallen from a height of roughly two storeys whilst riding his motorcycle.

The man received medical assistance at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were also present at the scene to provide assistance.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.