Man charged with attacking his brother with a knife

4 July 2018, 5:06pm
by Matthew Agius
An 18-year old man from Fgura was charged with stabbing his brother
An 18-year-old man sobbed bitterly in court this afternoon after he was arraigned under arrest, charged with attacking his brother with a knife.

Dwayne Zammit of Fgura was arraigned before magistrate Marseanne Farrugia by inspector Chantelle Casha earlier today, accused of stabbing this brother in the hand and grievously injuring him.

Zammit pleaded not guilty. His lawyer argued that he was defending himself and that the injuries suffered by the other party could have been self inflicted. He requested bail.

The court granted bail against a 3rd party guarantee of €5,000 after his father stepped in as a guarantor. A protection order was issued in favour of the alleged victim, with the court prohibiting the accused from going to the Fgura area.

