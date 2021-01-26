Malta registers 138 new cases and two COVID-related deaths

Malta has registered 138 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 overnight recoveries, health authorities announced.

This led to an increase in active cases to 2,640.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 26•01•2021

Two new deaths were registered overnight, involving an 80-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man. Both passed away at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for COVID-19.

To date, Malta has registered 16,999 total cases of the virus, 14,104 of which recovered. In total, 255 COVID-related deaths have been recorded.

Yesterday, 3,248 swab tests were carried out. Since the start of the outbreak, health authorities conducted 596,138 tests.

Up until yesterday, 21,172 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered, of which 1,463 were second doses.