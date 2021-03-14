menu

COVID-19 | Malta registers 268 new cases overnight

COVID-19 update for 14 March | 1 death • 268 new cases • 287 recoveries • 3,124 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 4,305  • Vaccine doses administered till Wednesday 120,073

nicole_meilak
14 March 2021, 12:39pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta registered 268 new cases of COVID-19, while 287 patients have recovered, health authorities confirmed.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 3,124 active cases of the virus in Malta and Gozo.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 14•03•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, March 14, 2021

There have since been 26,535 total cases of COVID-19 in Malta - of which 23,060 patients recovered.

During the last 24 hours, an 89-year-old male died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for the virus, bringing the death toll up to 351.

The vaccination roll-out has seen 120,073 doses of administered up until yesterday. From this figure, 39,099 jabs were second doses.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
