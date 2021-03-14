COVID-19 | Malta registers 268 new cases overnight

Malta registered 268 new cases of COVID-19, while 287 patients have recovered, health authorities confirmed.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 3,124 active cases of the virus in Malta and Gozo.

There have since been 26,535 total cases of COVID-19 in Malta - of which 23,060 patients recovered.

During the last 24 hours, an 89-year-old male died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for the virus, bringing the death toll up to 351.

The vaccination roll-out has seen 120,073 doses of administered up until yesterday. From this figure, 39,099 jabs were second doses.