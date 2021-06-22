Five new COVID-19 cases registered on Tuesday
Five new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.
631,446 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 290,280 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,148, while total cases registered stand at 30,595.
There are 27 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
1,649 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 968,012.