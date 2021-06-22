menu

Five new COVID-19 cases registered on Tuesday

COVID-19 update for 22 June | 5 new cases • 1 recovery • 27 active cases • 1,649 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Monday 631,446

22 June 2021, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja
Malta's medical associations have joined the call for a government ban on mass events in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases
Five new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

631,446 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 290,280 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,148, while total cases registered stand at 30,595.

There are 27 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

1,649 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 968,012.

