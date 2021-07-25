COVID-19: Hospitalisations increase to 34, 127 new cases registered

127 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the health ministry show.

Active cases stand at 2,294, after 109 recoveries were registered.

Hospitalisations increased by 15, with 34 coronavirus patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. One of whom is in the ITU.

3,504 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,068,666.

Till yesterday, 743,712 vaccine doses were administered, of which 392,994 were a first dose. 369,441 people are fully vaccinated.

The total number of deaths stands at 421, after no new fatalities were registred.

Saturday cases breakdown

Of the 171 cases reported yesterday, 115 cases were 10-39 year olds.

The average age of Saturday’s cases was 31.

