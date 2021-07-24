COVID-19: 73-year-old female dies while COVID-19 positive, 171 new cases

A 73-year-old woman has died while being COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, the health authorities announced on Saturday afternoon.

Over the same period, Malta registered 171 new cases of COVID-19, one less than the previous day. A total 19 COVID-19 positive patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

There are currently 2,373 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta, and 299 patients have been repatriated back to their home countries over the last day.

3,926 swab tests were performed on Friday, making for a total 1,065,162 swabs having been carried out over the span of the pandemic.

742,361 vaccine doses had been administered as of Friday and there are now 368,587fully vaccinated people in Malta.

Since the start of the outbreak, Malta has registered 33,541 total cases of COVID-19, of which 30,448 have recovered. The death toll stands at 421.