COVID-19: Five in ITU, 80 new cases registered

Five COVID-19 patients are being treated in Mater Dei Hospital's ITU, while 80 new cases were registered on Sunday.

According to health authorities, 214 patients have since recovered from the virus, while 32 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

The average age of yesterday’s new cases was 38. No details were given on specific age ranges.

Health professionals carried out 3,378 swab tests on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,094,044 swab tests have been conducted.

Overall, Malta has registered 34,375 cases of COVID-19 over the past year and a half. From these, 31,843 patients have recovered, while 423 people died.

With regards to the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 382,255 people are now fully vaccinated, with 759,818 doses having been administered since last December.