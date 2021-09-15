COVID-19: One death and 32 new cases registered

32 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, an 88-year-old woman. Bringing the total number of deaths to 450.

Active cases stand at 718 after 60 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 25 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom five are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 804,825 vaccine doses were administered, of which 3,468 were booster doses.