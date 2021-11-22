menu

COVID-19: One death and 62 new cases registered

22 November COVID-19 update | 62 new cases • 866 active cases • 12 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • vaccine booster doses 96,507 • Total deaths 464

22 November 2021, 12:44pm
by Laura Calleja
File photo
62 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, a 72-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths to 464. 

Active cases stand at 866 after 42 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 12 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 930,460 vaccine doses were administered, of which 96,507 were booster doses.

