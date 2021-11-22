COVID-19: One death and 62 new cases registered

62 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, a 72-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths to 464.

Active cases stand at 866 after 42 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 12 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 930,460 vaccine doses were administered, of which 96,507 were booster doses.