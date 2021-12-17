COVID-19: Active cases surpass 1,600, 221 new cases registered

221 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 471.

Active cases stand at 1,600 after 153 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 20 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,005,114 vaccine doses were administered, of which 165,403 were booster doses.