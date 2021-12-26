Annual charity telethon l-Istrina's lucky 26th kicks off

The lucky 26th birthday of the annual charity telethon l-Istrina has kicked off on Sunday at noon.

Every year on 26 December, funds are collected for various local entities, primarily Malta Community Chest Fund. The MCCF funds expensive treatment abroad for local patients. This is the second time the event is hosted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with €6.5 million collected in 2020.

Head of MCCF and President of Malta George Vella could not be physically present for the event, as him and his wife and currently in quarantine. He virtually kickstarted the telethon, appealing for donations towards those in need, and for unity.

"Let’s forget what divides us, unite through this marathon and contribute towards the victims of illnesses," President Vella stated.

Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna called on everyone to be generous and contribute towards a common aim and, “be compassionate with those who are suffering.” He compared donations to a drop of fresh water in an ocean of bitterness.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed for all to look beyond political colours. “We have all donated presents to our loved ones yesterday, so now let’s all donate with love to those in need.” This week, the Nationalist Party disassociated itself from calls made by party supporters to boycott the event, following President George Vella’s signing of the cannabis law.

Prime Minister Robert Abela utilised the national platform to reiterate his appeal for all to take the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster dose, in the face of a spike in cases. " I also appeal to everyone to contribute and donate whatever they can to help those in need. This is a feast of generosity."

The marathon is broadcasted live on all local television stations until midnight.

Those who wish to donate can do so through the following channels: