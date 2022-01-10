COVID-19: One death registered as new cases continue to drop

437 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One new death was registered in the last 24-hours, an 84-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 489.

Active cases stand at 14,053 after 572 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 131 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which seven are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,133,334 vaccine doses were administered, of which 278,153 were booster doses.