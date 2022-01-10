menu

COVID-19: One death registered as new cases continue to drop

10 January COVID-19 update | 437 new cases • 14,053 active cases • 131 patients in hospital, seven in ITU • vaccine booster doses 278,153 • Total deaths 489

10 January 2022, 12:34pm
by Laura Calleja
437 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

One new death was registered in the last 24-hours, an 84-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 489.

Active cases stand at 14,053 after 572 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 131 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which seven are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,133,334 vaccine doses were administered, of which 278,153 were booster doses.

