COVID-19: One death and 122 new cases registered

15 February COVID-19 update | 122 new cases • 1,565 active cases • 52 patients in hospital, three in ITU • vaccine booster doses 338,537 • Total deaths 593

15 February 2022, 12:45pm
by Laura Calleja
(File Photo)
122 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 70-year-old woman, bringing the total number of death to 593.

Active cases stand at 1,565 after 184 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 52 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,232,438 vaccine doses were administered, of which 338,537 were booster doses.

