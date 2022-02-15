COVID-19: One death and 122 new cases registered

122 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 70-year-old woman, bringing the total number of death to 593.

Active cases stand at 1,565 after 184 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 52 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,232,438 vaccine doses were administered, of which 338,537 were booster doses.