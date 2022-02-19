COVID-19: 72 new cases registered, active cases below 900

72 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, leaving the total number of deaths at 594.

Active cases stand at 898 after 162 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 39 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,235,470 vaccine doses were administered, of which 340,050 were booster doses.