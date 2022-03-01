COVID-19: Three patients in ITU, 86 new cases registered

86 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 605.

Active cases stand at 741 after 64 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 38 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,242,888 vaccine doses were administered, of which 343,111 were booster doses.