760 new COVID cases registered on Thursday

760 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Malta on Thursday, according to open data published by the Health Ministry.

There are 5,640 active cases of the virus in Malta, with no new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

303 patients newly recovered from the virus, but no data is available on hospitalisations and ITU admissions.

The Health Ministry stopped publishing its daily COVID bulletin on Facebook due to the change in ministerial portfolios after the general election.

Health Minister Chris Fearne will be retaining the portfolio, but it is unclear when or if the bulletin will continue being published as usual.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Robert Abela promised to lift all remaining COVID measures as the pandemic enters its third year.