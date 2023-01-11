Luca and Mia are most popular names for 2022

Luca and Mia were the most popular names for boys and girls respectively last year, information obtained from Identity Malta shows.

The two most popular Maltese names, utilising the Maltese alphabet, were Ġanni and Luċija.

It was only in December 2020 that the Maltese alphabet started being used to register names at the Public Registry after Identity Malta invested in new software. Prior to this, letters could not be written with the dot on top.

The first official name to be registered in Maltese that month was Ġanni and that name has remained a popular choice with parents opting for Maltese names for their children.

There were 3,978 babies born in 2022.

The top four names for boys in Malta in 2022 were Luca, Liam, Noah and Matteo. Just a year earlier, the most popular boys’ names were Matteo, Luca and Noah.

The four top girl names in 2022 were Mia, Emma, Nina and Giulia. Emma and Mia had also been the top two popular names in 2021, swapping places just a year later.