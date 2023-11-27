Church and state school educators on strike today

Church and state school educators will not report for work on Monday as part of the union-issued strike.

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has issued directives to teachers after sectoral agreement talks broke down with the government.

The union insists the differences between what the government is proposing and what MUT is expecting are considerable.

The industrial action has led to the cancellation of meetings with parents, including IEP meetings for children with particular needs, and no keeping of school attendance among others.

Last week, government said it will not continue negotiations with the (MUT) until the union suspends its industrial actions.

Despite suspending negotiations, Minister Grima said that government is still open to negotiations, but only if MUT ceases its industrial action. During the press conference, Grima stated that negotiations were ongoing as recently as this week. Responding to MaltaToday, Grima stated that the financial package is still the biggest hurdle for negotiations.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said it would not be his socialist administration to deny an important cohort of workers such as teachers to be left without suitable remuneration.

“Militant action is a thing of a past, and I believe we have a very good offer for teachers. Social dialogue is the key to improvement,” the PM said.

READ ALSO: The writing is on the wall | Marco Bonnici