Teachers, LSEs to strike on 27 November after collective agreement talks fall through

Updated at 10:53am with Education Ministry statement

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) is calling for a single-day strike after talks on a new collective agreement for educators fell through.

At a press conference on Friday, MUT president Marco Bonnici explained that the government put forward two proposals on a new financial package for teachers in state and church schools.

“The proposals didn’t show any respect for educators,” Bonnici said. “We immediately told the government that we can’t go anywhere with this sort of proposals.”

The union will be issuing a set of directives, effective from Monday 13 November. Among the directives is a call for a single-day strike on 27 November in all state and church schools.

“Now is the time, as a union and as members, to make our voice heard and get what educators deserve.”

The union has been in talks with the government since the last collective agreement expired last December. This included a number of discussions on the text of the agreement, as well as the financial package.

Discussions were moving well, until the government proposed two financial packages, which the MUT rejected immediately.

“We’re in a situation where things need to move forward. The time for waiting has stopped. We’re a trade union, and we’ll use any trade union measures at our disposable.”

Education Ministry reacts

The Education Ministry said in a statement the industrial action ordered by the MUT was "out of place", adding that a conciliation meeting was already scheduled for Monday.

The ministry said government was committed to continue negotiations on the collective agreement, insisting that it had already put forward proposals that were "substantial, sustainable and will improve the work conditions of educators".

"It is unfair on students and their families for the union to resort to industrial action of this sort when discussions are ongoing," the ministry said. It reiterated its appreciation for the work done by educators.