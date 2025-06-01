Prime Minister says Manoel Island concession will not be withdrawn

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government will not be cancelling the Manoel Island concession, calling any decision to the contrary “a momentary populist act”.

“If the government withdraws the concession agreement, it will be only a momentary populist act,” Abela said on Sunday morning during an interview at the Labour Party’s National Centre in Ħamrun, just ahead of the party’s fundraising marathon.

The Prime Minister was reacting to a petition signed by 29,000 people asking for the island to return to public control and be turned into a national park. The call has been backed by former Prime Minister Alfred Sant, PL President Alex Sciberras and in a less explicit way, by PL MP Edward Zammit Lewis.

Abela said he had received a separate petition from around 5,000 people who had invested in the MIDI plc project.

Abela said the government is looking for the best balance. He reiterated that 60% of the island will be kept as public space and that the concessionaire, MIDI plc, is legally required to restore the island’s historic sites.

He pointed out that the original agreement was signed by a Nationalist administration in 2000 but did not say that part of the negotiations had also taken place under a Labour administration between 1996 and 1998. Both main parties unanimously supported the project back then.

The Prime Minister spoke of the importance of listening to both public and investor concerns while ensuring that development does not leave people behind.

Gaza

When asked about the war in Gaza, the Prime Minister spoke of the pain being experienced by thousands, including innocent children. He said a five-year-old Palestinian girl, orphaned by the war, will soon be brought to Malta to be fostered by a local family.

Abela called on the international community to come together to demand a ceasefire, saying he hopes the upcoming conference on 20 June sends a strong and clear message.

He reiterated that Malta will be recognising the Palestinian state but gave no reason why this was not being done immediately.

Justice

In terms of justice, Abela said investment is showing results. For the first time, two jury cases are being held at the same time, something made possible by new resources in Malta’s courts.

He also criticised the Opposition for standing against government reform proposals meant to strengthen the rule of law and improve court efficiency, despite the fact these reforms were agreed upon with the judiciary. He said the Opposition opposed increased scrutiny of the judiciary, including the proposed Commissioner for Standards for Judges, and was also against raising the retirement age for judges.

Labour volunteers

Asked about political activism, the Prime Minister spoke of the strong enthusiasm he is seeing among Labour Party volunteers. He said this shows that the public believes the Labour Party is the one capable of bringing the needed change in Malta.

Abela said that the National Labour Centre, which opened 30 years ago, is not just a building but a space supported by volunteers who give their time to the party without expecting anything in return.

“The work is never finished. Every day brings new challenges, but also new chances to make Malta better. We are determined to keep moving forward, together with the people, for a brighter future for all,” he concluded.

