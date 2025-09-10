Emirates flight from Larnaca to Malta cancelled as Cyprus strike disrupts travel

An Emirates flight scheduled to operate between Larnaca and Malta on Thursday was cancelled as part of widespread disruption caused by a nationwide strike in Cyprus.

Flight UAE109, which connects Dubai, Larnaca and Malta, was among more than 50 flights affected by the three-hour industrial action at Larnaca and Paphos airports. Airport operator Hermes said over 15,000 passengers were impacted by delays and cancellations between 11am and 2pm.

Airlines worked to reschedule affected services, but passengers were urged to stay in direct contact with their airline, travel agent or ground handling company for the latest information. Hermes confirmed that updated flight times were being published on its official website.

Other cancelled flights included services to Kuwait and Doha. Additional ground staff were due to be deployed after the strike ended to cope with backlogs.

The industrial action in Cyprus was triggered by a dispute over the Cost-of-Living Allowance (CoLA), but for Maltese travellers the immediate impact was on holiday and business connections, particularly through the popular Dubai–Larnaca–Malta route.

Travellers due to fly on Thursday afternoon were advised to expect delays and to monitor messages from their airlines closely.