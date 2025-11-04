Authorities urged to stop Malta-flagged vessel allegedly carrying coal to Israel

Human rights organisations are calling on Maltese authorities to urgently intervene and halt a Malta-flagged cargo vessel allegedly transporting coal to Israel, arguing the shipment could contribute to violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The European Legal Support Center (ELSC) has written to senior Maltese officials requesting an investigation into the MV Seafighter, a bulk carrier registered under the Maltese flag and operated by Greek firm Thenamaris. The ship is believed to be carrying around 170,000 tonnes of coal.

According to the organisations, the coal is suspected to be destined for Israel’s energy grid, which they say directly enables its occupation of Palestinian land and military operations in Gaza.

“We called for an urgent risk analysis and for the vessel to be stopped,” said Yana Mintoff, speaking on behalf of Ġustizzja għall-Palestina. “If its cargo is delivered to Israel, the coal will inevitably aid and assist Israel’s unlawful occupations, the crime of apartheid, and plausibly genocide.”

Mintoff said the group had received no “satisfactory response” from Director General Neville Aquilina, Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, or Minister Christopher Bonett, prompting them to seek legal support from European partners.

Energy link to Israeli military operations

Citing research by the Dutch NGO SOMO, campaigners argue that coal remains a key component of Israel’s electricity supply, which powers both civilian and military systems. They referenced findings that energy infrastructure cannot be separated from activities in illegal settlements or military operations in the occupied territories.

They also pointed to recommendations from UN experts who earlier this year warned that states must ensure they are not facilitating serious breaches of international law in Gaza and the West Bank.

The organisations highlighted Malta’s 2024 vote in favour of a UN resolution urging states to prevent trade that assists the maintenance of Israel’s occupation. Allowing the Seafighter to continue its journey would put Malta in violation of those obligations, they said.

“Malta would effectively be taking part in trade relations that assist Israel’s illegal situation,” Mintoff added.