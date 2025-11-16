Ultra-light aircraft makes emergency landing at Malta International Airport

An ultra-light aircraft with two people on board was involved in an incident at Malta International Airport on Sunday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The aircraft, with registration 9H-VLT, was involved in the incident at 9:55am on the airfield.

"This morning, a small aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Malta International Airport, but thanks to the safety precautions that were taken, everything is under control and nobody was hurt," Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Facebook.

Malta International Airport confirmed that first responders were immediately on site and that the situation is being managed in coordination with the relevant authorities.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

According to MIA, Runway 23/05 has been temporarily closed, while the airport's main runway, 31/13, remains fully operational. They also said that flight movements are also continuing with minimal disruption.

The airport extended its appreciation to the airport team and all stakeholders for their swift and coordinated response.