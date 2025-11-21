Malta’s food waste plan to align with new EU targets

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has opened a public consultation, running until 12 December 2025, to develop Malta’s national Food Waste Prevention Programme.

Households, businesses, and civil-society groups are invited to submit ideas, case studies, and innovative solutions to reduce food waste across the full food supply chain. Contributions can include ways to improve supply-chain efficiency, promote food donation, and implement technological solutions. All feedback will be considered in shaping the programme, and submissions can be made via publicconsultation.gov.mt or by email to [email protected].

EU targets for food waste reduction

The consultation responds to the revised EU Waste Framework Directive (WFD), which introduces legally binding food-waste reduction targets.

Member states must achieve a 10% reduction at processing/manufacturing and a 30% per capita reduction at retail, food-service, and household levels by 2030. The directive also requires monitoring using a common methodology and measures to address behavioural change, supply-chain inefficiencies, and food redistribution.

Food waste in Malta and the EU

Food waste remains a significant challenge. According to the EEA, Malta generated 86,295 tonnes of food waste in 2022, with households accounting for 53% and food services/restaurants 31%. About 22% of purchased food is wasted, and Eurostat figures for 2022 estimate 162 kg per inhabitant.

Studies also show that tourists produce nearly double the amount of municipal waste—mostly consisting of food and packaging waste—than the resident population.

Across the EU, about 60 million tonnes of food are wasted annually (≈130 kg per inhabitant), with households generating 53%, primary production 9%, processing/manufacturing 18%, restaurants/food services 12%, and retail/distribution 8%. Food waste contributes roughly 16% of greenhouse gas emissions from the EU food system. Reducing it supports climate action and improves food security.

Causes of food waste

Food waste occurs throughout the supply chain. Household causes include impulsive buying, inappropriate packaging, poor planning, and refusal to buy “ugly” produce. Confusing food date labels— “best before” (quality) and “use by” (safety)—also contribute; the European Commission estimates up to 10% of annual waste arises from label misinterpretation. Manufacturers generate waste through overproduction, inefficient supply chains, and poor storage. Restaurants and food services contribute via oversized portions, overestimating guest numbers, and operational inefficiencies. Food donation is considered to be one of the most effective ways to reduce unnecessary food waste.