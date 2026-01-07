Gozitan PN candidate urges immediate intervention on crumbling Ta' Kenuna Tower

Gozitan PN candidate Luke Said has sounded the alarm over the worrying state of Nadur’s Ta’ Kenuna Tower.

In a statement, Said explained that there is growing concern among Nadur residents regarding big cracks in the tower.

Photos sent to the media also show cracks in the ground beneath the structure.

“Since the tower and surrounding park were closed to the public in March last year due to safety concerns, one resident after another continues to ask what is being done to safeguard this historic landmark,” noting that the tower is part of a popular hiking path.

Said claimed that the “only step taken so far has been a generic Ministry tender issued in August for a warranted structural engineer to assess consolidation measures across Gozo.” He added that the tender does not specifically refer to the tower.

The PN candidate said that while erosion is natural, inaction could put the 170-year-old tower at risk of irreversible damage.

Said stressed that immediate action is needed before the inevitable fall of the tower.