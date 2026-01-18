Young Shapers Forum gives children voice in MCESD

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul has launched the Young Shapers Forum, a new initiative giving children aged between 11 and 15 a space within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) to present their ideas and opinions on various themes.

“This is an instrumental step for MCESD, as a main platform where the principal socio-economic themes of our country are discussed. Through this initiative, we are giving students the opportunity to be involved in discussions and give their recommendations,” said MCESD Chairperson Maria Micallef.

The forum was established under the MCESD Act and is led by the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development in collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner for Children.

During the launch, students took the opportunity to get to know each other and learn how MCESD works, whilst being given the chance to speak about what they would like to see differently in the country.

Parliamentary Secretary Ellul explained that the forum will offer children a structured and inclusive platform to express their views not only on themes affecting the present, but also Malta’s future.

The students will have the opportunity to present the views of other young people of their age.

Micallef emphasised the importance of involving younger generations in national discussions, insisting that the Young Shapers Forum will strengthen inclusivity in social dialogue.

Commissioner for Children Antoinette Vassallo emphasised the importance of children having the right to participate actively and be a voice for what they want to see in their country.

She explained that the forum will give them a safe space to express their views, learn to listen to each other and understand the value of social dialogue.

Parliamentary Secretary Ellul concluded by explaining how the initiative is a unique opportunity for children to learn how social dialogue works in practice through the joint work between the Office of the Commissioner for Children and MCESD.