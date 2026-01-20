Agriculture Ministry launches damage assessment after Storm Harry hits farmers

The Agriculture Ministry has launched a nationwide process to collect information on damage to agricultural production following the severe storm that struck the Maltese Islands over the past two days.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said farmers are being encouraged to submit geotagged photographs of damaged fields and crops through the Biedja Cam platform, together with details of the affected plots and produce. Submissions can be made from Wednesday, 21 January, and must be completed by Friday evening.

The information gathered will be used to build a photographic and geographical record of the damage, assess the overall national impact, and guide on-site inspections that are expected to take place over the coming week.

According to the ministry, the data will also be used by the government to present a formal report to the European Commission, which could lead to the consideration of a financial aid scheme for affected farmers.

Farmers were warned that only those who submit their reports through Biedja Cam by the Friday deadline will be eligible if a compensation scheme linked to the storm is eventually introduced.

The ministry urged farmers to act promptly to ensure their losses are recorded and verified within the established timeframe.

For assistance, farmers can contact the AgriConnect helpline on 2180 4981, 2180 4982 or 2180 4984. More information on how to use the Biedja Cam reporting system is available on the ARPA website.