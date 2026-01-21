Opposition criticises government over new Msida flyover flooding

For the second time in three days, cars travelling on the new Msida flyover have had to reverse along the carriageway due to flooding, the Nationalist Party has claimed, criticising what they say is the "government’s failure to address drainage issues before opening the project to traffic."

Videos circulating on social media on 17 January showed a line of vehicles reversing along the flyover heading towards Valletta after water accumulated following recent storms. Yesterday, identical footage emerged showing the same problem.

“If the government truly wants to safeguard the safety of our drivers, it must ensure that when a project is opened, it functions properly in all conditions, rain or shine,” the PN said in a statement signed by MPs Toni Bezzina and Bernard Grech.

The Nationalist Party and Msida Local Council had appealed to the government to resolve existing problems, including flooding issues, before proceeding with the flyover construction, but these warnings were ignored.

“Today, it is clear that, even in this project, there was no serious planning. Had things been done properly, we would not be seeing lines of vehicles reversing off a brand-new flyover,” they said.

The flyover, part of the €35 million Msida Creek project, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela before Christmas and opened to traffic shortly after midnight following the ceremony.

During the inauguration, Abela described the project as a significant milestone, noting it was fully financed through public funds and built by Maltese workers. The structure incorporates 270 tonnes of steel designed and manufactured locally.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett had said the project was carefully planned and divided into phases, with extensive preparatory works to minimise impact on road users and residents. He added that a new 300-metre canal would help mitigate flooding whilst providing new open space.

However, the Opposition has questioned whether proper planning took place, given the recurring flooding problems just weeks after opening.

“The opening ceremony of the flyover has already taken place. One would therefore assume that this means it should be usable without restrictions and in all weather conditions, without posing a danger to drivers,” the PN said.

The PN has called on Minister Chris Bonett to ensure the situation does not repeat itself and to guarantee the safety of drivers using the flyover even during rainfall.

The next phase of the project will see Msida benefit from a new public square, more open spaces for families, safer roads and pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, and a modern services system designed to address long-standing flooding issues in the area.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​