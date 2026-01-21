St John volunteers help CPD during Storm Harry 'national emergency'

St John Ambulance and Rescue was among the voluntary organisations that assisted the Civil Protection Department during Storm Harry, with a total of 18 trained volunteers deployed to support emergency response efforts amid the rapid weather conditions.

Charlton Sammut, one of the volunteers, said that the past days have been busy and eventful, “but it’s exactly what we spend months preparing and training for.”

St John Ambulance and Rescue is a fully volunteer-led organisation, with emergency response in first aid and ambulance, firefighting, water rescue, urban search and rescue, together with the training, logistics and administrative functions.

Another volunteer, Dorianne Magri, described the deployment as an intense but meaningful experience, as it reminded her why this work matters.

“The solidarity shown by people on the road was remarkable, and the gratitude we encountered is something I will never forget,” she added.

For volunteer Giulia Grech, the storm marked her first station call-out, which she explains as an experience she won’t forget.

“I’m incredibly proud of my fellow volunteers, who give their time freely and work selflessly to help others,” she said. “I learned so much from this experience, and I’m grateful to St John for allowing me to serve.”

The organisation expressed its appreciation for the professionalism shown by all the entities involved throughout the operation, whilst noting that Storm Harry showed the vital role that trained volunteers and strong partnerships play during emergencies like these.

New volunteers are highly encouraged to apply, with no prior experience required.