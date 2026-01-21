Government MPs shoot down Opposition motion expressing concern over Greenland

Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee failed to agree on a declaration expressing concern on developments involving Greenland, with government MPs arguing it was imprudent to do so now.

The motion tabled by Opposition MPs on the committee made no mention of the US but referred to “recent public statements” that have put into question “the future and status” of Greenland.

The relatively meek motion did not condemn US President Donald Trump’s belligerence towards Greenland and other EU member states that have shown solidarity with Greenlanders and Denmark. Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Instead, the Opposition motion stated: “These statements create uncertainty and can weaken established principles in international relations that are fundamental for global stability and peace.”

It added that the future of Greenland is an issue that can “only be decided by the Danish government and the people of Greenland” in line with the constitutional and legal framework that regulates the relations between Greenland and Denmark.

The motion called for respect towards the “sovereignty of states, their territorial integrity and inviolability of borders” in line with established UN principles that form the basis of the international legal order.

In its ‘harshest’ language, the motion “noted” that “statements or actions that put these principles in doubt can create a dangerous precedent, weaken multilateralism and contribute to global insecurity”.

Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami said the motion was making reference to international principles that everyone should agree on. But Labour MPs insisted that although they agreed with the motion’s content, they felt it was premature for parliament to take a stand at this stage.

Committee chair Edward Zammit Lewis insisted it would be more prudent to wait for the outcome of Thursday’s EU leaders’ summit before the Maltese Parliament expressed itself.

When the vote was called, the five government MPs voted against, while the four Opposition MPs voted in favour.

The other committee members were Stefan Zrinzo Azzoparid, Amanda Spiteri Grech, Alex Muscat and Carmelo Abela for the government side, and Mario de Marco, Bernard Grech and Carm Mifsud Bonnici for the Opposition.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that the US needs Greenland for national security reasons and has threatened to take control of the island, even by force. He has imposed tariffs on several European countries that sent soldiers to Greenland as part of multi-national military exercises, dubbed Operation Arctic Endurance.

EU leaders are holding an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss how to respond to the US.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday told journalists that he wants a “pragmatic solution” on Greenland without escalating tensions. However, he stated that the EU cannot appear weak following the summit.