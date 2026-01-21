WATCH | Abela wants a 'pragmatic solution' on Greenland without escalating tensions

According to Prime Minister Robert Abela the EU can show its strength in the face of escalating threats on Greenland by finding a “pragmatic solution” without escalating tensions with the United States.

Abela was speaking one day before an emergency summit with European leaders. The summit was called amid US President Donald Trump’s escalating aggression in his attempt to acquire Greenland.

Trump recently announced 10% tariffs on countries that oppose his plan to acquire Greenland. While Abela was being doorstepped by journalists in Valletta, Trump was in Switzerland when he seemingly ruled out using force to obtain Greenland.

When asked about the position Malta will take on Thursday, Abela kept his cards close to his chest, but stated that the EU cannot appear weak following the summit, as he cited divisions between member states.

“Does this mean we need to escalate to appear united? No,” he clarified. Abela further sounded cautious in the wake of the EU’s threat of a “trade bazooka” to respond to Trump’s bullying. He said that while this is a possibility, “we have to see its repercussions.”

Abela refused to comment on the legitimacy of Trump’s most recent tariffs, as he repeated, “our job is to lower this red hot temperature,” as he said that escalation will lead to serious repercussions.

On Malta’s relationship with the US, Abela hailed the two states’ “very strong” relationship, adding that this can serve as an opportunity for communication.

Asked whether he has a message for Trump, Abela said he has no message, insisting that he will make his position in the summit heard. “It will be a sturdy position. We won’t sit on the fence.”