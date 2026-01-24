Storm damage sends farmed sea bream into Marsaskala shores

Crowds of hobby fishermen descended on Marsaskala’s coastline on Thursday, fishing rods in hand, after Storm Harry damaged a fish farm and sent sea bream spilling into the surrounding waters.

Videos shared across social media platforms captured the scene as dozens of people lined the sea wall, collecting large quantities of the escaped fish. In footage posted to TikTok, numerous fishermen could be seen taking advantage of the situation to reel in good catches along the coast.

The sea bream, known locally as Awrat, are commonly farmed in the south of Malta. The strong winds and rough seas brought the ocean wildlife closer to the shoreline, making it easier for fishermen to catch fish.

However, the windfall came at a heavy price for Malta’s fishing community. Storm Harry, which peaked on Monday night and Tuesday with winds reaching 56 knots (103 km/h), caused widespread coastal damage.

Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Rights Alice Bugeja Said announced support for Fishermen from the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture through a Facebook post.

“The storm brings headaches to our fishermen. I encourage anyone who has suffered damage to contact the Department so that we can assist you in the best way possible,” she wrote.