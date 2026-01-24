Local councils should be managing waste collection, PN says

The Nationalist Party has called for waste collection to become local councils’ remit once again. It said the government’s centralised approach has led to a crisis in cleanliness across the country.

“The current waste collection problems are the direct result of the incompetent decisions taken by the Labour Government, which chose to centralise waste collection and remove it from the responsibility of local councils,” PN spokesperson Bernice Bonello and Eve Borg Bonello, together with KKLPN President Liam Sciberras and Director of Local Councillors Emvin Bartolo said on Saturday.

The PN said there was widespread confusion over waste collection in the aftermath of last week’s severe storm, when decisions about black bag collection schedules were changed repeatedly and residents received unclear information about when their rubbish would be collected.

The Opposition said the government stripped local councils of their autonomy over waste collection and took full control itself, creating a system that does not respect or listen to mayors, local councillors and waste collectors. “Instead, decisions are taken unilaterally from ministerial desks without consultation or clear communication with residents.”

The party said the recent storm exposed serious coordination problems between ministries and the entities involved. Practical solutions, such as scheduling waste collection days closer together, were available but not adopted, leading to confusion across several localities in both Malta and Gozo.

The PN criticised the fact that regions and local councils were merely informed of decisions already taken, without being involved in discussions, despite being the ones who must face residents’ anger and concerns directly.

“This style of leadership not only ignores local residents but also demonstrates a lack of trust in communities,” the statement said. The Opposition said it has long warned about the wrong direction the Government has taken in waste management and public cleanliness, adding that the current crisis is not an accident but the result of years of poor political decisions.

The PN called for a full review of the centralised waste collection model with greater autonomy granted to local councils, and said it is willing to help resolve the problem through alternatives proposed during the public consultation process.

The party also demanded the establishment of a clear protocol for mandatory consultation with local councils, regions, mayors and contractors before decisions are taken, as well as stronger public communication with clear and timely notices about changes to collection schedules.

The PN pledged to remain at the forefront in defending local communities, councils and waste sector workers, saying a new Nationalist Government would ensure essential services are delivered with greater seriousness, professionalism and respect.