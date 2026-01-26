Malta International Airport begins massive expansion of its eastern wing

The Malta International Airport (MIA) has begun the expansion of its eastern wing, which will be concluded by 2028.

Once completed, the MIA will have a new 6,000 sq.m terminal which will be connected to the main terminal.

The project is part of a massive €345 million investment programme and will enable the MIA to handle 2,500 departing travellers per hour.

The new terminal’s departures area will be equipped with five departure gates and a crew gate, together with around 1,000sq.m of circulation space.

“The development will also introduce 32 new check-in desks, supported by an additional 1,300sq.m of circulation space, as well as expanded baggage sorting capabilities enabled by a state-of-the-art baggage handling system,” MIA explained.

The launch of the investment was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday morning.

MIA CEO Alan Borg said the expansion project will enable the company to elevate the departure experience, particularly during peak summer periods, adding that the new space will feature upgraded facilities.

Borg noted that while the expansion will facilitate a higher quantity of passengers, it will be used to raise the quality of travellers as well.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela described the expansion as “a particularly significant project, forming part of a long-term commitment to quality, resilience, and future readiness.”

Abela also noted that the project closely aligns with Malta Vision 2050, the long-term national framework which is set to be officially launched in the coming weeks.

“The East Expansion strengthens Malta’s regional hub status and translates these priorities into practical outcomes. Such investments send a powerful message that Malta believes in planning ahead, building for future generations, and competing with confidence on the international stage", he added.