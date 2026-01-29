OHSA cautions workers as yellow weather warning issued

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority has appealed for continued caution when carrying out outdoor works, particularly on construction sites, as the Civil Protection Department issued a yellow weather warning for Thursday.

The Authority has reminded stakeholders that work close to the sea should be avoided and that weather conditions of this kind may cause damage to workplaces.

“The necessary inspections should be carried out by Project Supervisors and Health and Safety professionals, so that any damage that could create a risk is addressed immediately and the health and safety of all workers is safeguarded,” the OHSA said.

The Civil Protection Department advised on Wednesday that weather conditions are expected to worsen from the early morning hours of Thursday, with winds strengthening overnight and during the daytime, reaching Force 7-8 at times, accompanied by gusts. Conditions also include rough seas.

The Authority has outlined several health and safety precautions for workplaces, including avoiding outdoor work at heights or near unstable structures, and avoiding work on roofs, scaffolding, or elevated walkways.

Employers should secure or remove all loose materials, tools, equipment, and temporary structures, and ensure signage and site communications reflect current conditions. Clear emergency access must be maintained at all times.

Workers have been advised to exercise caution near trees, power lines, and temporary structures, and to plan travel carefully, allowing extra time and staying alert for debris or falling objects near car parks and entry points.

The OHSA has also reminded that tower cranes must be left free to slew when unattended and must not have suspended loads.

The public is urged to exercise increased caution, particularly during the morning and daytime hours, secure loose or outdoor objects, and remain alert to changing conditions.

They also asked the public and operators to call the helpline on 138, which remains the official point of contact of OHSA during emergencies and risk situations.

The public is also asked to call 112 in case of emergencies.