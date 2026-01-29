GWU declares industrial dispute with Transport Malta

The Maritime and Aviation Section of the General Workers' Union has registered an industrial dispute with Transport Malta.

In a press release on Thursday, the union said it had taken the step because the authority had failed to recognise the majority of workers’ preference for GWU representation.

This dispute is not about financial claims or working conditions, they pointed out, “it concerns the fundamental right of workers to choose their representatives freely.”

The GWU said it had made several attempts to resolve the issue through constructive dialogue, but the Authority has not taken concrete action to date.

As a result of the lack of progress made towards resolving this issue with the Authority, the GWU said it has engaged the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER) to ensure that the process complies with labour law procedures.

“The GWU is committed to finding a fair solution. However, it cannot accept the ongoing disregard for the democratic wishes of the workers,” the Section Secretary Jurgen Azzopardi said.

They said that the union reserves the right to take any necessary actions, including industrial action, to defend its members' voices and ensure their demands are addressed appropriately.