Prime Minister denies agreeing to keep chief justice nominee secret, Alex Borg responds

Prime Minister Robert Abela has denied entering into an agreement with Opposition Leader Alex Borg not to publicly discuss the names of candidates for chief justice.

On Thursday, Borg expressed “disappointment” over the prime minister’s decision to make public government’s nomination for chief justice. The Opposition leader said the judge's name was made public despite no agreement had been reached on the person and invited Abela to continue the discussions.

Responding with a letter of his own, Abela denied telling Borg that the names of nominees wouldn't be publicly discussed. He said that the Opposition had known about Scerri Herrera's nomination since 12 January, adding that it was in the public interest to reveal government's nominee.

Abela then told Borg that he respects the confidentiality of the talks between the two, as he revealed that Borg had difficulties in convincing "third parties" about government's nominee. The prime minister said such difficulties shouldn't be a reason to refuse the nomination.

Abela said he is still open for discussions, while reaffirming that Consuelo Scerri Herrera has the right qualities to be appointed chief justice.

Earlier on Friday, the Chamber of Advocates warned that the appointment of chief justice risks becoming politicised if candidates' names are made public.

Given the sensitivity and importance of the role, the chamber said it had expected political parties to first reach agreement on a single nominee before the matter entered the public domain.

Doing otherwise, it warned, creates the risk that such a delicate appointment becomes subject to political instrumentalisation.

Borg responds with another letter

Late on Friday night, Alex Borg responded to Abela's letter by telling him that the potential names for such appointments should never turn into a political issue or be discussed publicly.

Borg noted that this principle was highlighted by the Chamber of Advocates.

The PN leader once again invited Abela to continue the discussion in a serious, reserved, and constructive manner.