Momentum seeks clarity on Bormla waterfront docking facilities

Momentum has written to Transport Malta and the American University of Malta seeking clarity on the management, operation, and authorisation of marina and berthing facilities along the Bormla waterfront.

Their key concern is whether boat owners have paid fees for berthing spaces along the waterfront. The party also wants answers as to who has received the money.

The issue arose after the Lands Authority issued a notice asking boat owners along the Dock 1 quay to remove their boats. The land had been transferred to AUM, which however, was contractually bound not to operate a marina or berthing spaces.

Government later intervened to stop the boat evictions but the issue remains pending amid serious concerns over who authorised the boats to berth and who pocketed the fees.

“While we acknowledge that AUM operates as a legitimate commercial entity, the public land and surrounding waterfront were transferred by the State, and Malta’s public domain laws guarantee public access to the foreshore. For this reason, transparency and accountability are critical,” the party said.

“Momentum stresses that clarifying these matters will not only serve the public interest but also ensure that AUM’s name is not unfairly associated with any alleged irregularities.”

In its letter to Transport Malta, Momentum has requested detailed information including the legal owner and operator of the marina and berthing facilities in front of AUM, the number of berthing spaces officially authorised by the authority in this area, and the dates of issue and duration of licences or permits for these spaces.

The party has also requested information on any inspections, enforcement notices, or actions taken by Transport Malta regarding unauthorised moorings, as well as current plans or applications for the regularisation, expansion, or modification of berthing facilities along the Bormla waterfront.

Momentum has separately sought clarification from AUM regarding its role in the management or operation of the berthing facilities.

Questions include whether the university owns, leases, manages, operates, or otherwise exercises control over marina or berthing facilities, including the sea and airspace adjacent to its campus.

Momentum has also asked about the number of berthing spaces currently in use and whether these are authorised by Transport Malta; any payments received by AUM for berthing, records of correspondence with Transport Malta, knowledge of any unauthorised moorings, and actions taken to address them.

Momentum awaits official responses from both Transport Malta and AUM and has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public access and transparency along the Bormla waterfront.