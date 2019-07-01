Air Malta files injunction against pilots

Air Malta filed an injunction against the pilots' union on Monday after industrial action led to 30-minute delays.

In a statement, the airline said that despite the company’s expectation that “good sense would prevail,” ALPA had issued directives to its members to take industrial action, which included a 30-minute delay on all flights starting Monday.

Air Malta said that the action was due to the government and Air Malta's major shareholders declining the request to guarantee the pilots’ early retirement scheme pay-out, which sees individual pilots getting some €700,000 each at age 55.

Air Malta requested the court to stop ALPA from taking illegal action. Taxpayer funds will NOT guarantee retirement packages of 700,000 euros for each pilot. @AirMalta — Konrad Mizzi (@KonradMizzi) July 1, 2019

Air Malta said that soon after having signed a new collective agreement in January 2018, ALPA “made it clear that it had other demands to make and had raised multiple issues with the Company.”

It said that in an effort to maintain “industrial peace and avoid prejudicing its operations,” the company had sought to discuss with ALPA, and “bend over backwards to achieve a compromise position which, while allowing it to compete as effectively as possible, would appease the pilots and avoid disruptions.”

The airline said that after almost 18 months of discussions, “amid various challenges,” which included threatened industrial action from the pilots themselves on 28 June 2018 Air Malta and ALPA had reached a “compromise position on all matters under discussion.”

However, it said that the company’s “relief” was however short-lived when during the meeting itself ALPA declared that "if the government did not accept to grant the guarantees ALPA was after, it would take industrial action as of the 1 July 2019.”

“Whereas Air Malta acknowledges that taking industrial action is a right protected by law, such right is not unrestricted and Air Malta cannot bear the consequence of a disagreement between its employees and its shareholder,” Air Malta said.

“ALPA’s demands do not even qualify as a trade dispute, thereby forfeiting the immunity granted by law to the union and its members for acts done in furtherance of a trade dispute.”

The airline said that ALPHA also failed to give them adequate notice of such action as per the terms of the collective agreement.

“In order to safeguard its right, its operation and with a view to avoiding further inconvenience to its clients, Air Malta has filed an application requesting the Court to stop ALPA and its members from taking any further illegal action which is prejudicial to the Company and its rights. Air Malta will quantify the damages suffered as a consequence of the illegal action taken and will seek to recover such damages from the pilots.”

