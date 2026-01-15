Left MEPs launch citizens’ initiative to suspend EU-Israel agreement

Members of the European Parliament from the Left group launched a European Citizens’ Initiative on Tuesday, demanding the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement over Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative, called Justice for Palestine EU, urges the European Commission to propose to the EU Council the suspension of the agreement, which forms the legal basis for political dialogue and trade relations between the European Union and Israel.

“Let’s end Europe’s complicity in the genocide in Gaza,” French MEP Emma Fourreau wrote on social media platform X, announcing the launch of the initiative.

According to the initiative’s objectives, Israel is responsible for an “unprecedented level of killing and injury of civilians,” mass displacement and the systematic destruction of hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza, citing assessments by EU bodies.

The campaign also points to Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid that could “amount to starvation as a method of war.”

“Israel is in breach of multiple rules and obligations under international law and fails to prevent the crime of genocide as ordered by the International Court of Justice,” the initiative’s statement reads.

“EU citizens cannot tolerate that the EU maintains an agreement that contributes to legitimise and finance a State that commits crimes against humanity and war crimes,” it adds.

The initiative cites the International Court of Justice’s order on 26 January 2024, which instructed Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts that could fall under the scope of genocide.

Despite this, “the EU has still not suspended its association agreement with Israel, which is the cornerstone of EU-Israel bilateral trade, economic and political cooperation,” the statement read.

The campaign aims to collect 1 million signatures across the EU. Under EU rules, a European Citizens’ Initiative must gather at least 1 million valid signatures and meet minimum thresholds in at least seven EU member states to be considered by the European Commission.

Once the conditions are met, the EU Commission is required to examine the proposal and decide whether to take action, though it is not legally obliged to introduce legislation.

The European Citizens’ Initiative is put forward by the European Left Alliance for the People and the Planet, a European political party that unites green left and feminist parties.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, which entered into force in 2000, includes a human rights clause stating that relations between the parties are based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 victims, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 in an offensive since October 2023 that has left Gaza in ruins.

Israel has also continued to violate a UN Security Council Resolution adopted in November that calls for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction of the territory.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​