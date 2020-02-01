BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 2 – Tarxien Rainbows 3

Hamrun Spartans came into this match looking for a win in order to regain their form. The Spartans registered their last win on the 21st of October against Hibernians.

Their opponents were coming from a disastrous run. Tarxien seemed destined for relegation since the Rainbows only obtained a point against Senglea prior to this match.

Hamrun made a bright start to the match and forged ahead after just seven minutes. Nikolai Micallef went on a fast counter before delivering the ball in the direction of Jorge Soares. The Brazilian served Nikola Leone on his right and the latter slotted the ball home.

The Spartans lost a golden opportunity to double their advantage on the 20th minute. Micallef’s shot was handled inside the penalty area by Brandon Muscat and the referee pointed towards the spot. However, Soares saw his shot from the eleven metres mark being saved by Rudy Briffa.

Tarxien hit back and nearly equalised on the 27th minute. Andrejic drilled a diagonal shot from the edge of the penalty area that went marginally wide.

The Rainbows equalised on the 37th minute. Following a defensive mistake by Hamrun’s defenders, Andrejic took hold of possession and hit a diagonal shot that gave Emmanuel Bartolo no chance.

Hamrun replied two minutes from half-time. Leone sent a shot from distance that sailed slightly wide.

Tarxien made a brilliant start to the second half as they forged ahead for the first time in the match on the 47th minute. Andrejic fired a thumping shot that stunned Bartolo.

Hamrun tried to react and had a promising opportunity on the 56th minute. Karl Micallef’s delivery was met by Leone who headed the ball centimetres off target.

Scerri’s men created another opportunity on the 63rd minute. Thomas Veronese’s delivery from a corner fell into the path of Matthew Tabone whose close range header ended up slightly high.

Hamrun restored the equilibrium on the 75th minute. Following a free-kick, Leone controlled the ball well before finishing inside the net from inside the penalty area.

However, Hamrun’s celebrations didn’t last long as Andrejic completed his hat-trick just two minutes later. The Serbian fired another stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area that sailed past Bartolo.

Hamrun lost another great opportunity to score on the 84th minute. Marcello Fava found himself face to face with the opposing goalkeeper and sent a shot that was deflected by Briffa towards the net. However, Tabone of Tarxien rushed back and cleared the ball off the line.

A minute later, Soares smashed a powerful shot that failed to hit the target.

During the latter stages of the match, Hamrun increased the pressure in their attempts to score again. However, Tarxien held firm to take home their first three points.

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Emmanuel Bartolo, Alessio Capitelli, Nikolai Micallef (Cain Cutajar-82), Jorge Soares, Nicola Leone, Marcello Fava, Andre Scicluna (Cristopher Galea-66), Karl Micallef, Rafael Caetano Santos (Matthew Gauci-61), Goncalves Alhinho, Mattia Cinquini

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Thomas Veronese, Destin Mambouana (Miguel Ciantar-68), Brandon Muscat, Gary Camilleri, Ayrton Azzopardi (Marko Stanojevic-58), Aleksa Andrejic, Stiv Shaba, Matthew Tabone, Luca Brincat (Petar Kanzurov-90), Daniel Zerafa

Referee: Alex Johnson

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Aleksa Andrejic (Tarxien)