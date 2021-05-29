Preparing for an all-English Champions League final with Meridianbet

The time we have all been waiting for has finally arrived – the Champions League final, taking place tonight as two English teams battle it out in Porto for the European Cup.

Manchester City have already claimed the Carabao Cup and Premier League Cup this season but could Chelsea end their already action-packed season on a high?

This game is definitely one you'll want to keep an eye on, even if you're not a huge football fan.

The final was initially planned to take place at the Attaturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. However, due to Turkey being added to UK’s red list for travel amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases, UEFA considered moving the match to Wembley. Rendered impossible due to hassles related to quarantine exemptions for sponsors and the like, the game was finally moved to Portugal, with Porto’s Estadio do Dragao hosting the match.

20,000 people in total are expected to attend the match, which means that for the first time in a long time, players may be sensing a feeling of the return to normality.

In terms of team form, City don’t have much to worry about, as Gundogan allayed fears that he could miss out after being forced off when the team was playing against Brighton. Aguero scored twice off the bench when playing Everton in his final League game, though it would be surprising if he were to start with Guardiola once again. Will Manchester City score the first goal of this nail-biting final? Odds stand at 1.73 and 2.65 for Chelsea to score first.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have two key injury concerns with regards to Kante and goalkeeper Mendy. That being said, the duo returned to training on Wednesday, which means it’s highly likely that they will return.

Even a Chelsea fan may accept and even admit that City are favourites to win this final, but both sides have more than enough quality and skill to lift the trophy. Tuchel has marked himself as a specialist against other top managers, but Chelsea’s FA Cup Final defeat and subsequent League defeat at Villa Park will likely be an issue. With neither side likely to start a recognised centre forward, it may even come down to which defence deals with attacks better. Will there be overtime at the end of this high-pressure match? Odds stand at 3.30 for overtime and 1.35 for no overtime, 5.40 for a penalty shootout and 1.13 for none.

