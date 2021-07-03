Euro 2020: exciting Meridianbet odds for Czech Republic-Denmark meeting

The Czech Republic and Denmark teams will be standing face-to-face for the Euro 2020 in Baku on Saturday evening, with a spot in the hard-earned semi-finals of the competition on offer for the both of them.

Denmark have been performing well, having progressed to the quarter finals with an impressive 4.0 win over Wales. The Czech Republic, on the other side, are performing just as well, with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands, saving the team a spot in the semi-finals.

Jaroslav Silhavy’s men lost 1-0 to the English team during their final group math a couple of weeks ago, which caused them to tumbledown to third, behind Croatia, during the round of 16. Holland may have been confident when facing their clash in Budapest, but the Czech’s brilliant game saw them progress. Tomas Holes scored in the 68th minute, right before Schick came up with his fourth goal.

Czech Republic, who will be taking on either England or Ukraine in the semi-finals, later on in the week, if they win against Denmark, have only lost two of their previous 25 games against Denmark. That being said, in five of the last six matches, the national teams finished square.

In the meantime, Denmark finished second in the last-16 stage, just behind Belgium in Group B, despite losing two of their three matches. The Danes lost their opener 1-0 to Finland. However, it was an intensely difficult match for Kasper Hjulmand’s side, having seen one of their players collapse on the pitch.

The team lost their second group fixture to Belgium later in the week, which left them in a tough spot. A 4-1 win over Russia was enough to finish second in the section, based on goal difference, with Finland and Russia both leaving the competition.

The Red and Whites won the championship back in 1992, but have not qualified to this stage of the competition since 2004, having been eliminated in the group stages in 2012 and failing to qualify for the finals, both in 2008 and 2016.

The Euro 2020 has had many twists and turns, to say the least, so it really is anyone’s game.

